TEXARKANA, Texas – The Caddo Area Council Boy Scouts hosted the “Rumble in the Park” on Saturday at Spring Lake Park benefiting local scouts.
Despite the sweltering heat, the car and motorcycle enthusiasts came to the show to offer support and enjoy the unique variety of vehicles on display.
Nicole Leonte of the Caddo Area Council Boy Scouts located in Texarkana said since this is their first car show yet, they are having great participation.
Leonte said several trophies were up for grabs including Best of Show Car, Best of Show Truck, and all ages and models were included.
In addition to Texarkana, the Caddo Area Council of Boy Scouts encompasses Southwest Arkansas and Northeast Texas including towns such as Mena, Ark.; New Boston, Texas; Atlanta, Texas; and Linden, Texas, said Leonte.
For a registration fee of $25, the benefit encouraged that all cars, trucks and motorcycles were welcome from “shiny and new” to “aged to perfection.”
Jeff Ford was seen showing off his 1955 red Chevy Bel Air competing for a trophy at the show.
Ford said he has owned his Bel Air for 15 years now and it came from North Carolina where a former coworker had re-built the car by tearing it apart, changing some things, and here is the finished product he proudly had on display.
Ford said he and his wife probably make around 10 or 15 car shows per year, where, in the past, his car has won “best of show” in a couple of competitions.
At Saturday’s show, he is competing for a trophy in the 1950-1960 model class.
When asked if his 1955 Chevy Bel Air was for sale, Ford said, “Oh no! It’s not for sale, just for show.”