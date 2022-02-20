'Run the Line' half-marathon held in Texarkana

TEXARKANA, Texas - The Texarkana Run the Line half-marathon is back after a cancellation last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
City managers from both sides of Texarkana fired the starting guns on Sunday at 7:30 a.m.
Nearly 500 runners signed up for this year's event.
The race is unique because it allows runners to run in one race that goes through two states.
Proceeds from the event benefit Partnership for The Pathway, which builds safe walking and bicycling trails around Texarkana.
The non-profit was founded in 2008.
"We're really pleased to say that we've been able to give over $250,000 to the two states during that period of time and 99 percent of that is because of this race. These runners help us raise this money," explained Julie-Ray Harrison, Partnership for the Pathway.
This year's participants included residents from 12 different states and Germany.
There were also more than 70 local volunteers who helped staff the water stations and cheer on the runners.