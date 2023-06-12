Runnin' WJ Ranch begins new employment ministry

TEXARKANA, Texas - For more than 20 years, the Runnin' WJ Ranch in Texarkana has been providing theraputic riding therapy to adults and children with disabilities.
Now it's expanding outreaching into the community with a new employment ministry.
The Runnin' WJ Ranch is partnering with Texarkana Resources to offer adults with special needs the opportunity to work and earn an income.
The job creating program is called, "Redemption Ranch."
The non-profit has 12 employees who make wood products, such as, giant jenga blocks, bird houses, kindling, and small animal shavings.
They're planning to hire 10 more people next month.
Fundraising Director Sam Clem says their clients are involved in every step of production.
Carson started riding horses at the ranch when he was a child.
Now as an adult, he sews bags for their wood products.
"He just loves sewing. He sews every bag that comes through here. He's extremely good at it. He can take the sewing machine apart and put it back together. He has a blast," said Clem.
The non-profit is using scrap wood from places like West Fraser, Ledwell, Davis Lumber, and Mayo Manufacturing to make the wood products.
For more information about Redemption Ranch, go to redemptionfire.com/shop.