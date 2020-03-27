Salvation Army distributes food during pandemic

TEXARKANA, Ark. - The Salvation Army of Texarkana is stepping up to help feed families during this public health crisis.
Volunteers packed about 300 lunches for the Sandflat Neighborhood in Texarkana, Arkansas.
The group also plans to pack boxes of non-perishable food items and cleaning supplies for senior citizens who can't get out of their homes.
Organizers say they're doing what they can to help while keeping safety measures in place.
"It's our mission to meet the human needs of people, through His name without discrimination. That's what we are here to do," said Ashley Smalley, Salvation Army of Texarkana.
The Salvation Army says all donations are possible through East Texas Food Bank, Harvest Texarkana, and Flowers Bakery.