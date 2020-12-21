Salvation Army kettle drive donations are down

TEXARKANA, Ark. - Donations are lagging this year for the Salvation Army Red Kettle Drive in Texarkana.
With only a few days left for giving, organizers are calling on the community to help them meet their goal and support those in need.
Donations maybe down, but bell ringers Bobby Lee and Matthew Rogers are hoping to get everyone in the Christmas spirit of giving with music and dancing.
"There's still good people out there that are willing to put out the good effort in helping others," said Rogers.
Major Russell Czajkowski with the Salvation Army says the bell ringers are about $35,000 short in this year's Red Kettle Drive. The non-profit set a goal of $82,000.
He believes part of the reason for the shortage is fewer shoppers, and people reluctant to touch the kettle due to pandemic.
"One big thing we're seeing this year is a lack of change. Change usually makes up about 50% of our kettle income and it's only been about 10%," said Czajkowski.
The money goes to year-round programs to provide food, shelter and clothing to whoever is in need.
The Red Kettle Drive will continue through Christmas Eve.
Donations can be made directly to the kettles or the Salvation Army office at 400 East 4th Street in Texarkana, Ark. There's also an online option, just go to www.salvationarmy.com and type in the Texarkana area code.