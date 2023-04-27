Salvation Army, non-profits face volunteer shortages

TEXARKANA, Ark. - A volunteer shortage is affecting charities across the country, including the Texarkana region.
The Salvation Army is known for their Red Kettle Drive at Christmas, but the reality is need knows no season. The organization serves hundreds of people in the Texarkana region.
On average, they have about three volunteers week, but agency leaders say they could definitely use more helping hands.
"The most valuable thing someone can give us is not the money out of their pocket. It's their time," explained Capt. Juan Gomez, Salvation Army Texarkana commanding officer .
Gomez says many of their volunteers did not return after the COVID-19 restrictions lifted.
There are several areas in which volunteers can make a difference including the soup kitchen, food pantry and emergency disaster services. Gomez says what they need most from the community right now is availability.
"When someone gives us their time and they give us the opportunity to put their hands and feet to work that is something we're going to treasure, and be a good steward of, to do the most good," said Gomez.
Just like understaffed businesses, non-profits could buckle under the weight of carrying out their mission, if there are not enough helping hands.
For more information on how to volunteer or give to the salvation army, go to salvationarmytexas.org.
According to a recent U.S. Census Bureau and Americorps survey, formal volunteer participation dropped 7% between 2019 and 2021. That's the largest decrease the survey has recorded since a version of it started in 2002.