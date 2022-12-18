Salvation Army of Texarkana behind on kettle donations

TEXARKANA, Ark. - With only one week until Christmas, the Salvation Army of Texarkana is falling behind on its Red Kettle campaign donations.
The non-profit is still optimistic that with the community’s support they can still reach its fundraising goal.
They're hoping to receive $120,000 in donations this year, but the Salvation Army is still about $50,000 short of that goal.
Every dollar donated supports programs that make a difference in the lives of people year-round in the Texarkana area.
Captain Juan Gomez believes one of the main reasons for the drop in donations this year is the downturn in the economy and inflation.
"All in all, it's a difficult situation for a lot of people out there. We're seeing that volunteers and donors last year are coming through the line this year," said Gomez.
The Salvation Army is maintaining more than 20 kettles across the area.
Last year, they collected about $100,000.
The annual campaign is the nonprofit's primary fundraiser of the year.
Bell ringers will be outside local businesses until Christmas Eve.
For more information on ways to volunteer or donate, go to salvationarmytexas.org.