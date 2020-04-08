Salvation Army of Texarkana distributes food to those in need

TEXARKANA, Ark. - Many people are in need of food during the COVID-19 pandemic and the Salvation Army of Texarkana is helping meet that demand.
David and Kelly Walker picked up a food box from the non-profit organization on Wednesday.
"A lot of people fear the unknown. We are blessed to have it," explained David Walker.
Residents lined up in front of the Salvation Army shelter on Wednesday morning to pick up food boxes that they registered for on Monday.
With the help of East Texas Food Bank and Harvest Texarkana, the non-profit prepared 200 food boxes. Organizers say it's not a hand out, but a hand up.
"We have people who have had full time jobs in the past, who were making a good income. But we're needing to come here because ends were just not meeting. They haven't worked in two weeks, so they're missing a paycheck," said Ashley Smalley, Salvation Army of Texarkana.
"Right now, we're all in need and so what we're trying to do is anything we can to help anybody out there who needs a little hand up," said Chris Garvin, Salvation Army Advisory Board member.
There's not an income requirement, but everyone must register to receive a food box.
For more information about getting on the list, call 870-774-2701.
Organizers say they're already planning for another event in the next few weeks.