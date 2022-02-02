Salvation Army of Texarkana prepares for possible winter weather

TEXARKANA, Ark. - Officials with the Salvation Army of Texarkana say they're prepared to take on the upcoming cold front.
The Salvation Army Center of Hope shelter can accommodate up to 65 people.
It's pretty full now, but shelter officials say they have about 50 cots available to use in their dining area for overflow visitors.
There's currently 100 to 200 homeless people living in the Texarkana area, either on the streets or in the woods.
"We're very concerned about those people especially if they're elderly or have children. We really invite them to come to the shelter because it's dangerous out there. We don't want anyone to perish, so here they're safe, they're warm," said Sann Terry, Salvation Army spokesperson.
The shelter is located at 316 Hazel Street in Texarkana, and will be open for the admission/intake of emergency residents from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. through Sunday.