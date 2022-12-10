Salvation Army of Texarkana prepares to distribute Christmas gifts

TEXARKANA, Texas - With only a couple of weeks left until Christmas, the Salvation Army of Texarkana is getting ready to distribute gifts from their Angel Tree program.
The non-profit is organizing all of the presents coming into the Angel Tree warehouse.
Organizers say they have about 800 kids enrolled in the program this year, and they're committed to making all of their Christmas dreams a reality.
Thanks to generous community donors, the Salvation Army is able to provide toys and clothes to children and families who might be struggling to afford Christmas gifts.
Dozens of volunteers have been working over the last month to sort and pack up the toys for distribution day.
"Without the volunteers there's no way we could do it. We do not have the staff. We highly appreciate our volunteers and depend on them so much," said Sann Terry, Salvation Army of Texarkana.
"We want to give them hope, something to look forward to for tomorrow and maybe when they get older they can pass the tradition down by helping one another. It's all about giving, loving and supporting," explained Yonnie Matthews, Texarkana College Black Students Association.
The Salvation Army also collected gifts for about 380 seniors living in nursing homes throughout the Texarkana area.
The nonprofit will be distributing all of the gifts to local families on Thursday from their Angel Tree warehouse.