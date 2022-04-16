Salvation Army partners with Arkansas Mobile Workforce Center

TEXARKANA, Ark. - A new mobile employment program is being launched in Texarkana, Arkansas to help the homeless community find jobs.
The Salvation Army is partnering with Arkansas Workforce Center to help bring employment and educational help to the area's homeless population.
The Arkansas Workforce Center has been bringing their mobile unit to the Salvation Army of Texarkana parking lot for the last two weeks.
Nancy Perkins is a guest living at the Center of Hope shelter.
She's using the free convenient service to fill out applications for work as a cashier.
"It's good that we have this right here, that we can do something and get another agency working for us," said Perkins.
The mobile center helps people search for employment opportunities, post resumes and research career information.
Mark Murray says he's been looking for steady job in transportation for the last six months.
The center is helping him find job opportunities online.
"It's a blessing. I need one bad. It's helping a lot of us find jobs," explained Murray.
The Salvation Army has 65 beds, but the mobile unit will serve the entire homeless population on both sides of the state line.
Amanda Holland has been at shelter only a couple of days.
She just started searching for job in customer service, but is feeling optimistic.
Holland says the staff on the mobile unit have been very helpful.
"It's easy to do, you get on the computer, fill out all the information, and you put all the job history that you've been able to do in your past and bring it to your present," said Holland.
Salvation Army leaders say the Arkansas Workforce Center is helping to successfully bridge the gap between homelessness to full-time employment.
Perkins believes the mobile unit will help her to find the right job.
"It would change my life quite a bit right now, going from being jobless and homeless to having a job. I can stay here and save some money until I get a place," said Perkins.
The mobile Arkansas Workforce Center will be available at the Salvation Army of Texarkana every Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.