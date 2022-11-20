Salvation Army Red Kettle drive expands to include more locations

TEXARKANA, Ark. - For many, the Salvation Army's Red Kettle Drive is a symbol that the holiday season has begun.
The organization is expanding their campaign to allow people more opportunities to give.
Earlier this month, the Red Kettle Drive kicked off at Hobby Lobby and Super One Foods.
Starting this week, the Salvation Army will begin maintaining more than 20 kettles across the area.
Organizers say every cent that is donated stays in Texarkana.
Last year, the Salvation Army collected nearly $100,000.
The goal this year is $120,000.
The Red Kettle Campaign is the Salvation Army's largest fundraiser with proceeds going to operate year-round programs, assisting local residents in need.
"We have a number of programs, whether they're seasonal programs or regular programs. We have the only shelter where a family can come and stay together, we have our food boxes, rental and utility assistance," explained Capt. Juan Gomez, Salvation Army of Texarkana.
The Salvation Army has been in Texarkana for more than 100 years.
Organizers say it's because of this generous community that they're able to keep going, and as their motto says continue "Doing the Most Good."
Bell ringers will be outside local businesses until Christmas Eve.
For more information on ways to volunteer or donate go to salvationarmytexas.org.