Salvation Army red kettles falling behind goal

TEXARKANA, Ark. - With less than two weeks until Christmas, the Salvation Army of Texarkana is lagging behind in their 2019 Red Kettle campaign.
Bell ringing season is a whole week less than usual because Thanksgiving fell so late this year.
The agency's goal this year is $82,000.
So far, they've raised only $30,000.
The Red Kettle campaign is their largest fundraiser with proceeds going to operate year-round programs that make a difference in the lives of people in Texarkana.
Last year, they collected about $160,000.
The Salvation Army is asking the community to dig deep in their pockets through the remaining days of the season.
"The Red Kettle Campaign is so important because it helps the Salvation Army serve the community throughout the whole year. It helps with our emergency family shelter," explained Maj. Tracey Czajkowski, Salvation Army of Texarkana.
The Salvation Army is also preparing to hand out gifts next week.
Organizers say the Angel Tree program will provide Christmas presents to the about 800 children and seniors.
The agency still needs people to help sort and distribute gifts, as well as more volunteer bell ringers.
They say every dollar helps make a difference.
Bell ringers will be outside local businesses until Christmas Eve.
Donations to The Salvation Army can also be made online at https://give.salvationarmytexas.org or by phone at 1-800-SAL-ARMY. The donations made will come directly to the Texarkana to serve those in need in our community.
Volunteers are crucial to the success of the Red Kettle campaign. It’s not too late and is easier than ever for individuals, families, groups and businesses to sign up as a volunteer bell-ringer. Go to www.RegisterToRing.com and select the location, day and time you would like to ring.
For more information on the Red Kettle Campaign, Angel Tree or any other Salvation Army program, please call 870-774-2701 or visit the center at 400 E 4th Texarkana Arkansas 71854-6017.