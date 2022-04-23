SAU receives $1M grant for program to advance rural health

MAGNOLIA, Ark. - The COVID-19 pandemic exposed some critical gaps in country's health care system.
Southern Arkansas University in Magnolia is now joining a national initiative to address health disparities in high-risk populations, including racial and minority ethnic groups,.
The new program is possible through a $1 million federal grant.
SAU will soon be implementing the new workforce training initiative to help diversify the region's healthcare workforce.
The project is called "Building a Diverse Workforce to Advance Health Equity."
The $1 million awarded to SAU's College of Science and Engineering was made in partnership with the Arkansas Department of Health and the CDC.
"There are a lot under-represented groups, ethnic minorities as well as rural citizens who simple don't have access to the kind of health care that many other parts of the state or parts of the country have," explained Abe Tucker, chair of SAU's Department of Biology.
Tucker says they're hoping the program will be a new effort between SAU and the community to become aware of what healthcare resources are available, but also identity where more resources are needed.
A majority of the funding will initially go towards internships for pre-health students, so they can work in rural areas with community partners.
"The first part of this is having students go out into these communities to learn, what are the gaps in the health system? What we call needs assessment surveys," said Tucker.
He says the goal is that students interested in health care will gain on-the-ground experience working with people of diverse backgrounds, and possible even decide to work in rural areas after graduation.
"We're hoping that this is really a collaborative effort that will create permanent, new collaborations that will be to the benefit of everyone," Tucker said.
The university plans to use some of the grant funds this summer for a "Future Healthcare Leaders" camp.
It's geared towards high school students.
The goal of the camp is to inspire young people to choose a career in health care.