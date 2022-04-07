"Save Jane" event raises child abuse awareness in Texarkana

TEXARKANA, Texas - The month of April is Child Abuse Prevention and Awareness month.
The Texarkana community and local child advocates rallied downtown to shed light on the magnitude of child abuse in the area with the symbolic Saving Jane program.
Statistics show unfortunately that child abuse cases in the Texarkana area increase each year.
Local advocates say that's why they'll never stop fighting and taking stand against child abuse.
Volunteers read the names and ages of more than 1,300 children in 10 counties who were reported as abused and received services through the Texarkana Children's Advocacy Center and CASA last year.
Because the children are minors, “Jane” and “John” were used in place of their names.
Organizers say behind every name is a real child with a real story of abuse.
"If you suspect child abuse you need to report it to the child abuse hotline in the state that the child resides or the state you happen to be in, and you can also report it to local law enforcement. If a child is in immediate danger, you can call 911," said Breanne Bradshaw, Texarkana Children Advocacy Center.
The Texarkana Children's Advocacy Center serves 3 counties in Texas and 7 in Arkansas.
The Saving Jane event was launch in 2019 by the Dallas Children's Advocacy Center.
Statistics show that one in 10 children will be sexually abused before their 18th birthday.
According to the Child Molestation and Prevention Institute, 95 percent of child sex abuse is preventable through education.