School districts in Texas consider school calendar adjustments

TEXARKANA, Texas - It's been two months since students in Texas have been inside a traditional classroom, so that leaves many wondering what will the next school year look like?
With the growing uncertainty of COVID-19, the Texas Education Agency (TEA) is offering districts some options, which includes the possibly of year-round learning, additional days to the calendar, or even spreading the school year out with extended breaks.
Texarkana, Texas ISD administrators said changing the school calendar is not an easy decision, there are several things to consider, including how the change will impact students.
"This is a big decision. It has an impact on families. It has impact on our school district as a whole and student achievement. We want to make sure we're taking in every aspect of this decision and not just looking at the commissioner's recommendations and moving forward with those," TISD Superintendent Paul Norton said.
Norton said they typically spend about 8 to 10 months planning the school calendar. The board approved their 2020-21 school calendar in February. TEA has not pushed back state testing.
Norton is concerned about whether their recommendations will allow enough instructional days to prepare students for the test. He's also concerned about how teachers would be paid under the latest guidelines.
"Teachers are paid for a certain number of days. In going to a calendar like this, if we were to miss some school, then also extend the school year, there would be additional days we would have to pay our staff. That's one question we've posed to the state," Norton said.
The TEA recommendations are meant to be just guidelines.
At this point, Norton said they've not made any changes to the school calendar, but are considering all options. He said a decision would need to be made by the end of June.
The quick turnaround would impact not only the district, but the community's workforce, Norton said.
If the school calendar is adjusted, he said they'll seek public input first.