TEXARKANA, Texas - The search ended late Monday morning for a weekend drowning victim after his body was discovered in Lake Wright Patman.
The victim was identified Sunday as Muhammad Usman Amjad, 31, of Dallas, Texas. He was a passenger on a personal watercraft who fell into the water and did not resurface.
He was not wearing a life jacket.
The search got underway at 6:40 p.m. Sunday when authorities received a report of the drowning at Rocky Point south of the spillway at the lake.
Texas Parks and Wildlife game wardens along with Cass County and Bowie County emergency workers resumed their search this morning. Side scane sonar detected an image underwater, which enabled Bowie County divers to make the recovery.