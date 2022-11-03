TEXARKANA, Texas - The search is on in the Texarkana area for a young man who ran away from home. According to the Texarkana, Texas Facebook page, he is a missing critical runaway from Bowie County who was seen in Texarkana about 1:25 Thursday morning.
Authorities say Everett Walker, 16, ran away from his home on George Thomas Road late Wednesday after he got into some kind of trouble. He later called his mother from a convenience store at South Lake Drive and Jarvis Parkway, threatening to harm himself. He was last seen walking away from the store about 1:25 a.m. heading east on South Lake Drive into Texarkana.
Walker is 5' 11" and weighs about 120 pounds. He was last seen wearing a grey shirt and carrying a backpack. He doesn't have a cell phone nor any money with him. His family is new to the area, so it's unclear if he has any friends that he might turn to for help.
If you have any information on Walker's whereabouts, call 911 immediately.