TEXARKANA, Texas – Kamauri Bulter, 17, the second person wanted in Saturday’s shooting at Spring Lake Park in Texarkana, turned himself in overnight. He has been booked into the Bi-State Justice Center.
Demarco Banks, 20, was booked Sunday and charged with deadly conduct in the shooting of Eagles baseball player, Matthew Delaney, 18, who was shot in the chest while he was standing near the bullpen at George Dobson Field at Spring Lake Park.
Police say Banks was allegedly involved in an altercation resulting in a shootout with Butler at a nearby neighborhood in front of a house on Lynda Ave. Afterward, both men left the scene.
Neither Delaney nor anyone at the park was targeted. The stray bullet reportedly traveled 400 feet from the residence to the park.