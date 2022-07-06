TEXARKANA, Ark. - The Interstate 49 international trade route could pave the way for greater economic growth, but the project has hit some major roadblocks.
The 1,700 miles of interstate highway is now about 80% complete.
U.S. Sen. John Boozman spent the day Wednesday visiting three counties in southwest Arkansas to discuss economic development.
While in Texarkana at the Chamber of Commerce, local businessman Curt Green with the I-49 Coalition discussed with Boozman, the status of the highway and what can be done to fund and finish the project. The biggest remaining gap of I-49 is 145 miles between Fort Smith and Texarkana.
Boozman says he's been working to get the project completed for the last 20 years.
"It really would make a huge difference, most of the interstates are built east and west. The north - south corridor would not only help the region and the state of Arkansas, but it would really help the entire country and improve the supply chain," said Boozman.
When the interstate was completed in Louisiana and Arkansas, it will stretch from New Orleans to the Canadian border. Once completed, I-49 will connect 12 states through the center of the United States.
Construction on I-49 between Alma and Fort Smith is expected to begin this fall.
Meantime, the cost to complete 136 miles of I-49 from Fort Smith to Texarkana is about $4 billion. Right now, there is no funding for that work or a timeline.