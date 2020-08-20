Senior Care Facility requests pen pals to comfort residents

TEXARKANA, Texas - The COVID-19 pandemic has kept family members from their loved ones in assisted living facilities and nursing homes for months.
The Retreat at Kenwood in Texarkana is helping residents get through the isolation by connecting them with people from across the country. Last June, the facility issued a call on social media for pen pals across America to write letters to their residents. Since then, the center has been flooded with letters, cards and care packages.
More than half of the residents have received mail from more than 100 cities in the U.S., and even abroad from Canada and Scotland.
Resident Polly Shumake hasn't seen her family in person since March, but she's still making new friends.
"Since I'm getting to know these two people I'm writing to, it's more fun," Shumake said.
"Right now, residents are getting anywhere from five to 20 letters that we're stock piling for them because we don't want them to get overwhelmed, but we are writing them all back," said Leigh Ann Taylor, Retreat at Kenwood Activity Director.
Taylor said their goal is to receive a pen pal from every state. She said they only have 17 states to go.
For more information on how you can write a senior, and help them meet their goal go to the Retreat at Kenwood Facebook page or email Suki O'Neal at suki@retreatatkenwood.com.
The Retreat at Kenwood has made a formal request to allow in-person visitation. Administrators are currently waiting on approval from the state.