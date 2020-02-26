Settlement reached in suit over inmate death at Bi-State Jail

TEXARKANA, Ark. - It's been four years since Morgan Angerbauer died under medical distress in the Bi-State Jail in Texarkana.
Lawyers for the family and the private company, La Salle, which manages the jail, recently reached a settlement in a wrongful death suit.
While family members believe one chapter is closed, they say their fight to improve jail standards is just beginning.
Angerbauer's mother, Jennifer Houser, says the family finally got closure and justice for her daughter.
The court finalized the terms of the settlement.
In 2016, Angerbauer died from complications of her diabetes at the Bi-State Jail.
Since then, Houser says she been fighting to see policies and procedures changed, so no other inmates suffer from a lack of medical treatment.
While she's happy with the settlement, and some improvements made at the Bi-State Jail, Houser says there's still work to be done.
"Things need to change in all jails that are run by for-profit companies. I'm not done yet. I want to get laws passed and make sure these inmates are taken care of," explained Houser.
Bowie County Commissioners recently renewed their contract with La Salle.
County officials say the company has hired 20 additional staff members, mostly medical personnel.
They've also installed a computerized system to track welfare checks on inmates.
Houser believes the changes are a good start.
Under terms of the settlement, the financial amount paid by La Salle cannot be disclosed.