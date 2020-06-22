Several injured after shooting in Atlanta, Texas

ATLANTA, Texas - Thousands of people were attending a Juneteenth celebration at an East Texas park over the weekend, when police say gunfire erupted causing several injuries.
So far, no arrests have been made.
The shots were fired Saturday night around 10:45 p.m. at McNoble Harper Park. Organizers say they're thankful no lives were lost, but are disappointed that someone would bring a gun to a peaceful event.
A large crowd had been gathered all-day for the event just off Melrose Street. Police say multiple gunshots were fired in the park resulting in numerous injuries.
The event called "A Day in the A" was a Juneteenth celebration, a memorial and way to give back to the community. Organizer Choc Garner said they gave away bikes, school supplies and gift cards to the community.
Police say there were several injuries, but Garner believes only person was struck by a bullet. He said a young girl was shot in the leg, but is expected to recover.
Garner would like to see the event continue in the future with added security.
"Hopefully everyone will notice the good we're doing for the community. Hopefully the good will outweigh the bad. This is our fourth year doing it and we've never had any of kind of trouble," said Garner.
Garner says the first year they had the event 150 people attended, but this last weekend 2,500 people gathered in the park. He said they plan to request more police presence for their next event.
Texas Rangers are assisting in the investigation.
Anyone with information or photos from the shooting, is asked to contact the Atlanta, Texas Police Department.