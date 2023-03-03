Severe weather damages homes in southwest Arkansas

TEXARKANA, Ark. - Thursday night's severe weather uprooted trees, downed power lines and damaged homes in southwest Arkansas.
The powerful winds damaged some homes along County Road 152. Utility crews have been busy trying to restore power in the area.
The strong storm uprooted large pine trees and littered the wood line with twisted pieces of metal and other debris.
A crew with the National Weather Service was on site surveying the damage.
Destiny Wood lives off County Road 152. She and her children took shelter at her grandfather's home next door, which didn't get any damage.
Wood says it only took about 45 seconds for the powerful storm to pick up her house and move it back about six feet.
"'I'm glad we can say nobody was hurt. The stuff can be replaced. All of us are alive. All of us are well. That's really what we're thankful for," said Wood.
Wood says her dad also has a home on the property that received major roof damage. He was on his way home when the storm rolled through the area, and he was forced to take refuge inside a culvert.
Emergency management officials say two people had to rescued after being trapped inside a home on County Road 152.
Thankfully, no injuries were reported.