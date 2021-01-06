DE QUEEN, Ark. - More COVID-19 vaccines are on their way to all 75 counties in Arkansas as Gov. Asa Hutchinson said the virus continues to be widespread in both highly-populated and rural areas.
Sevier County just received its first shipment of vaccine. County health leaders said several local healthcare providers recently drove to Texarkana to get a shot at CHRISTUS St. Michael Health System, but Wednesday was the first time the vaccine had been available locally.
The De Queen Health and Wellness Pharmacy received 200 doses of the Moderna vaccine, which will be given to healthcare workers and first responders.
More than 40 percent of the counties in Arkansas are rural areas where COVID-19 infections are high.
Although there's been a delay in getting the vaccine, Sevier County health officer Dr. Jason Lofton says they're grateful to be getting it now.
"We're waiting our turn. I'm going to take it. I know our county judge and mayor, we're all excited to get this and ready to just show people we'll be first in line. Hopefully, we'll get it for our patients next," said Lofton.
Lofton said they've gotten lots of calls with questions about the vaccine. He's not sure when the vaccine will be available to public, but the Lofton Family Clinic is making a list of patients who are interested getting the vaccine.