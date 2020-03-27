Shelter in place order issued for Bowie County, Texas

TEXARKANA, Texas - Government leaders in Bowie County, Texas are ordering a mandatory shelter in place to stop the spread of COVID-19.
There are now three positive cases in Bowie County and none in Miller County, Arkansas.
Each city and county have different guidelines to follow from their respective states, but government leaders on both sides still want residents to stay home except for essential business and travel.
In Bowie County, Texas, the shelter in place order will go into effect just before midnight on Friday, and will continue through April 13th.
Bowie County Judge Bobby Howell says the decision is based on scientific evidence and the number of increased cases in the county, and throughout the four states region.
Since many Texarkana residents commute for work, local leaders are also alarmed by the number of cases to the south, in neighboring Louisiana parishes.
"The numbers are growing in our region and this is a critical time to take action," said Mayor Bob Bruggeman, City of Texarkana, Texas.
"We're asking people to stay at home whether it's a mandatory order in Bowie County or voluntary suggestion in Miller County, Arkansas. Everyone needs to reduce the amount of travel and exposure," said Judge Howell.
Judge Howell says there was also a fourth case in Bowie County, a traveling contractor, who spent about five days in Texarkana last week.
He says that person tested positive after returning to their home state.
Due to Texarkana being a medical hub for the four states region, health officials say confirmed cases in Texarkana, do not represent actual cases.
The mandatory shelter in place order in Bowie County will be enforced by local law enforcement.
It's a misdemeanor charge that carries up to $1,000 in fines or even jail time.
For a list of essential businesses and travel excluded from the order, visit coronatxk.org.