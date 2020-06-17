Shooting in Delight, Arkansas under investigation

DELIGHT, Ark. - A shooting investigation is underway in a small southwest Arkansas town.
One person was sent to the hospital, and three people were arrested last week in Delight.
Meanwhile, the shooting has sparked racial tension in the town.
No official charges have been filed.
Dionne Coulter, who is black, was arrested on June 9 for allegedly shooting Dillion Vancamp, who is white, in the leg at the EZ Mart store parking lot. Coulter was booked on a charge of second-degree battery.
Sheriff Travis Hill said the men didn't know each other, but had argued earlier in the day and just happened to cross paths again at the convenience store.
Sheriff's deputies say when Vancamp approached Coulter, he reached into his vehicle, grabbed a handgun, and fired the weapon.
Vancamp was taken to an area hospital with a non-life threatening injury.
Coulter was placed in the patrol car without cuffs, while authorities say a large crowd gathered near the scene.
During the chaos, Hill said Debbie and Jeff Vancamp, who are related to victim, allegedly entered the patrol car and assaulted Coulter.
The pair were also arrested at the scene for breaking and entering, terroristic threatening and two other misdemeanors.
Coulter has obtained a civil rights attorney who said he believes the fight was a racial attack and that Coulter was defending himself.
There is not a "Stand your Ground" law in Arkansas.
Meanwhile, Hill said he doesn't believe the incident was racially motivated, and that Coulter was placed in the patrol car for protection.
The prosecutor's office is still reviewing surveillance video.
Coulter and the Vancamps are expected to be back in court next week.
All three are currently out on bond.