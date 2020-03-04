TEXARKANA, Texas - A suspect is dead after shooting a woman in the leg at a cosmetology school in Texarkana.
The shooting happened Wednesday afternoon at the 989 Plaza shopping center on North Kings Highway.
When officers arrived, they found one man dead from a gunshot wound in parking lot and woman inside the Cosmetology Academy that had been shot in the leg.
Investigators believe that the couple were going through a divorce.
She was a student at the Cosmetology Academy.
Officers believe the husband confronted his wife in the parking lot of the school and shot her in the leg.
As the woman fled inside the academy, police believe he went back to his car and apparently committed suicide.
Numerous calls were to 911 made regarding shots fired.
Officer Shawn Vaughn says multiple agencies responded to the scene.
"We were concerned we had an active shooter. When we got out here and figured what it was, then we were able to stand down some of those other resources that came out to help us," said Vaughn.
The woman was transported to a local hospital where she's being treated for a non-life-threatening injury.