Shop with a Cop looks different this year

TEXARKANA, Ark. - Law enforcement agencies in Texarkana are still giving children gifts this holiday season, but this year's events look a little different.
Texarkana, Arkansas Police and Fire Departments held their annual "Shop with a Cop" event Tuesday morning at the Wal-Mart Supercenter on Arkansas Boulevard.
Prior to the event, more than 100 kids filled out a wish list.
Then the kids drove through the parking lot in shifts Tuesday morning to pick up their bundle of gifts.
Officers say supporting these kids means even more to them during these challenging times.
"When they're at home and they're stuck at the house and can't leave and they're under restrictions, it's nice to just to be able to brighten someone's day. It helps with not only our mental status, but theirs as well in dealing with these hard times," said Sgt. Rick Cockrell, Texarkana, Arkansas Police Department.
Officers plan to deliver gifts to the children who couldn't make it to the event.
So far, the department has raised more than $17,000 from this year's fundraiser.
The Texarkana, Texas Police Department will be hosting their Shop with a Cop event later this month.
Due to concerns about COVID, it will not be an in-person shopping event.
Instead, officers will purchase gifts from each child's wish list, and have a drive-thru pick up event at the Special Operations and Training Center on December 12th.
"We still wanted to do something for the kids and incorporate officers interactions with them to the best of our ability, so they get the same experience they have every year. It's something we enjoy and they enjoy also," explained Sgt. Kim Weaver, Texarkana, Texas Police Department.
Each child can spend $100 on gifts.
Both departments say they've worked hard to meet CDC guidelines, and keep the program going for the kids.