TEXARKANA, Ark. - Miller County sheriff's deputies are searching for a man who last seen around 10 a.m. Sunday.
Darrell Medford, 77, was last seen leaving his home on Old Salem Road. He was wearing a flannel jacket, jeans, boots and glasses.
Deputies believe he might be driving a red/maroon 2013 Chevy Silverado pickup with Arkansas plate 397-SZB. Medford might have a diamond plate tool box and veteran stickers on the truck.
Anyone with information should contact the Miller County Sheriff's Office and 870-774-3001 or 911.