HOPE, Ark. - Southwest Arkansas officials say skeletal remains found in Hempstead County may be a missing 58-year-old man.
The remains were found Sunday afternoon in wooded area off Highway 174 South.
Sheriff investigators said it's too difficult to determine much about the remains, including the identification.
Authorities said three college friends were walking into a wooded area to check a deer feeder when they made the grim discovery.
Hempstead County sheriff investigators and the Arkansas State Police processed the scene.
Sheriff James Singleton said the skeletal remains and a firearm were found close to the former home of Joseph Cowart, who was reported missing seven years ago.
Singleton said they're not positive the remains belonged to Cowart, but they've notified his family of the discovery.
"This gentleman served his country in the United States Navy. He was a veteran. We owe it to him to be his voice now, to try and give closure to the family," explained Singleton.
Singleton said two other people, Casey Clark and Madeline Tomlin, were reported missing in Hempstead County around the same time as Cowart in 2012.
He said none of those cases have gone dormant, and they are continuing to follow any and all leads.
The skeletal remains have been sent to the state crime lab in Little Rock to confirm the identity, and determine the exact cause of death.