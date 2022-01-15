Sons of the American Revolution form new chapter in Atlanta

ATLANTA, Texas - The Sons of the American Revolution now have a new chapter in East Texas.
A meeting was held Saturday afternoon to officially recognize new members of the Atlanta chapter.
All of the members have ancestors who fought or supported the American Revolution.
The organization's color guard wears uniforms of that time period.
The non-profit is dedicated to promoting patriotism, preserving history and teaching future generations.
Leaders of the organization say they also enjoy serving the communities where they live.
"We teach in the schools about the American Revolution. We do a lot of work with our veterans. We recognize our Eagle Scouts. We recognize our JOTC students," said Drake Peddie, SAR Texas President.
"We run a lot of youth programs. We run a lot of public service programs. Those are some of the things we do that as Americans we feel are important," explained Bill Seker, SAR Texas Vice-President District 10.
SAR Atlanta is the 69th chapter in the state of Texas.
There's 48 chapters that are currently active, and about 3,200 members around the state.