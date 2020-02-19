Source of loud boom in Texarkana area confirmed by Army

TEXARKANA, Texas - If you live in the Texarkana area, over the last several days, you may have heard or felt loud explosions.
The Army is conducting environmental clean-up activities via remediation contractors at the former Lone Star Army Ammunition Plant High Explosive Demolition Grounds.
Current events are concentrated on demolition of past military munitions-related items.
Environmental Specialists say they're following all required federal rules and regulations in conducting these activities.
Depending on the weather conditions (cloud cover, fog, and wind), loud noise and vibrations may be felt and/or heard by local communities.
Army officials say they understand the concerns of the community and will endeavor to mitigate the impacts as they complete these explosive activities.
The clean-up actions will be ongoing over the next couple of months and may result in multiple detonations in one day.
When demolition operations are needed, remediation contractors will commence no earlier than 9:00 am and will conclude no later than 4:30 pm.
For more information an Army point of contact can be reached at 903-255-2857.
Please leave a message when our representative is not available to take your call.