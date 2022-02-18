South Arkansas under severe drought conditions

TEXARKANA, Ark. - Forestry officials say drought conditions across south Arkansas are increasing the risk for wildfires.
Even with the rain Thursday, the latest drought report shows Miller, Lafayette, Little River, Nevada, Sevier, Howard and Hempstead are under severe drought conditions. Columbia and Union are in extreme drought status.
Without a significant amount of rain in the next six to eight weeks, Arkansas forestry experts says the state could be looking at a very dry year ahead. A sign posted at the forestry office in Miller County shows high fire danger.
While there's a countywide burn ban in effect, Miller County emergency officials say fire crews have still been responding to needless trash fires that have gotten out of control. Citations have been written and the fine is $245.
State Forester Joe Fox says February has been the driest month he's seen in 50 years.
"So far, this year in less than two months we've had 112 fires and 1,200 acres burn in your area already," said Fox.
The state's fire season is usually from February through April and August through October.
There's been 10 burn bans issued in Arkansas including Miller, Columbia, Howard, Hempstead and Union counties.
There's not any burn bans in east Texas or southeast Oklahoma, but both areas are classified under severe drought conditions. Meanwhile, Louisiana is under a state-wide burn ban.
If you see even a small fire, emergency officials say you should report it to your local fire department.