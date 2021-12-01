LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — With a majority of support from legislators for a tax reduction package, Gov. Asa Hutchinson said Tuesday he is calling a special legislative session for Dec. 7. The session also will include a vote on security personnel for the Arkansas House and Senate.
Gov. Hutchinson previously outlined a three-part plan to reduce the state’s income tax rate. One part of the plan would boost the tax credit for those who make about $22,900 or less, from $29 to $60. It would cost $19.6 million a year. The second part would combine lower- and middle-class income tax brackets and would create a total reduction of $132.7 million in taxes for this group.
The third part would drop the upper income tax rate from 5.9% next year to 5.5% the following year at a cost of about $109.6 million. The rate would then drop again to 5.3% the following year costing the state another $27.4 million in annual revenues. Once the entire plan is enacted it will cost an estimated $321 million per year. The bulk of the tax cuts would impact those making $82,000 or less per year, he added.
The Arkansas Advocates for Children & Families (AACF) said the tax cut plan will primarily help higher income residents. The group posted analysis from the Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy (ITEP) showing that higher earners would benefit the most.