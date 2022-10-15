TEXARKANA, Texas – Spirits were high at the Walk to End Alzheimer's at Spring Lake Park in Texarkana on Saturday.
Walkers held colored flowers to represent their journey with Alzheimer’s.
Blue is for someone living with the disease, purple is for those who have lost someone to Alzheimer’s, yellow is for those caring for a person living with the disease, and orange is for those supporting the cause.
It was obvious the participants were supporting the association’s motto, ‘Alzheimer’s disease is relentless. So are we.’
For more information or to donate, visit the Dallas and Northeast Texas Chapter website or visit their Facebook page.