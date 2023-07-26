Sports safety tips to help keep your kids in the game

TEXARKANA, Texas - Fall sports season will be here soon, so it's time to get your kids ready after the summer break.
Before participating in any organized sports, children should get a pre-participation physical exam, according to physicians at HealthCARE Express.
A doctor can detect any vision issues, joint problems, elevated blood pressure or other concerns that may affect the sports season. Also, make sure your child's coach has emergency contact information, as well as, any important medical history that requires special attention.
Nurse Practitioner Ron Russette says it's important to also know the signs and symptoms of a concussion.
"Don't continue to play if you've been struck hard, or if you're having any problems with your vision, dizziness or anything like that. Make sure you come get checked out," said Russette.
Russette says you should make sure your child is staying hydrated, wearing appropriate sports gear, follow a good diet and getting plenty of rest. To avoid overuse injury, athletes should also take breaks during practices and games.
Although physical exams for student athletes are not required in Texas, administrators with Texarkana, Texas ISD says all of their athletes are required to get a physical exam at the beginning of the school year.
For more information on how to keep your child safe this sports season, go to safekids.org.