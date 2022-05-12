Stamp Out Hunger food drive returns to Texarkana

TEXARKANA, Texas - Stamp Out Hunger, the nation’s largest single-day food drive, returns Saturday in more than 10,000 communities across the United States.
Community partners in Texarkana kicked off the "National Association of Letter Carriers Stamp Out Hunger" food drive Thursday morning at the post office on Robinson Road. There's about 60,000 people who struggle with food insecurity in the Texarkana region.
On Saturday, letter carriers will collect non-perishable food that generous donors leave in or near their mailboxes. All donations will go to local food banks and pantries.
After two years away due to the pandemic, organizers say the collection drive is still needed more than ever.
"Now we're seeing inflation and rising costs in every area, especially in foods. So, this is really having an impact on those families that were just starting to recover," explained Camille Wrinkle, Harvest Regional Food Bank CEO.
Donations will also be accepted in the post office lobby on Robinson Road.
Over the last 30 years, the food drive has collected about 1.8 billion pounds of food for struggling residents across the nation.