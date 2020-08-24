State awards Nashville grant for broadband expansion

NASHVILLE, Ark. - Nearly $500,000 in state grant funds will soon make high speed broadband more accessible to people living in Nashville, Arkansas.
The project has been in the works for awhile, but with school starting Monday, community leaders say the funding couldn't have come at a better time.
The entire community of Nashville including rural areas should have broadband access by the end of the year.
"It's a situation that cannot do anything but to help the school system, the students, and the parents as we learn this new way of education," said Doug Graham, superintendent of schools.
Nashville Elementary students began the first day of class using tablets and internet access.
Administrators want students to be proficient in using computers.
There's about 1,900 students enrolled district-wide.
Currently, about 80% of them are on-site students and about 20% are virtual learners.
With the uncertainties of the COVID-19 pandemic, Graham said high speed broadband will help their students to not to miss a beat.
"If we were to be sent home or if a class or grade level were sent home in quarantine, we've got to have options of Wi-Fi. The old paper copies are just not working," said Graham.
"There's a lot of people who are going to get this in and hopefully we'll be pass this pandemic. Broadband will probably won't be as big of a need later as it is today, but it's still going to be a big need," Nashville Mayor Billy Ray Jones said.
The broadband grant was recently awarded to the city of Nashville in partnership with Premier Holdings LLC.
The project will deploy fixed wireless to homes in about a four-mile radius of the Nashville area.
The new broadband infrastructure in Nashville is the fourth project that the Arkansas Department of Commerce has funded through the Arkansas Rural Connect program.