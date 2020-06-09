TEXARKANA, Ark. - After more than a week of protesting against racial injustice across the state of Arkansas, Governor Asa Hutchinson announced Tuesday the creation of police task force.
"The most critical element of law enforcement is trust. Trust with the community, trust with individuals, trust that you're acting with integrity within the law," said Hutchinson.
In addition to reviewing law enforcement training and policy, the task force will study and analyze the processes for accountability.
A final report will be given to the governor by the end of the year.
Texarkana leaders and local ministers met Tuesday morning to discuss the recent protests, and share how the community can come together.
Mayor Allen Brown, the Twin City Ministry Alliance and representatives from the Texarkana, Arkansas police and fire departments came together to remember the life of George Floyd, and show unity in moving the community forward.
"We call upon all members of this community to identify, to remove acts of institutional racism and discrimination," said Bishop T.L. Taylor, Twin City Ministry Alliance President.
"We are all in this together has been used for the COVID-19 pandemic, but certainly is fitting for this pivotal time as well," Brown said.
Texarkana resident Philip Jones attended the meeting at Mount Grove Baptist Church.
He said it's a good start, but actions need to follow.
"I believe in diversity and a cooperative effort. It takes that to make improvements," explained Jones.
Sonja Freeze of Texarkana, Arkansas brought her two grandsons to the press briefing.
She said it's important that younger generations understand racism and how to change it.
"I wanted them to see and hear how the community is coming together and working as a group to solve a problem with our society," said Freeze.
The ministers also discussed the need for more uncomfortable conversations, in order to see change and move the Texarkana community forward.
There will be a unity prayer gathering Wednesday at 7 p.m. in front of the downtown post office on State Line Avenue.