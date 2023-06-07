State lawmaker attends town hall meeting in McCurtain County

IDABEL, Okla. - A large group of citizens gathered Wednesday in McCurtain County to voice concerns about disturbing comments reportedly made by local government officials.
Several meetings and protests have been held in the last two months. This time a state lawmaker, Rep. Eddy Dempsey, a Republican was invited to answer questions about why the elected officials who reportedly made the comments are still in office.
The McCurtain County officials were reportedly caught on tape last March, talking about killing reporters and making racist remarks. Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt has called for Sheriff Kevin Clardy and other county officials to resign.
Several residents are concerned those officials will serve out their terms in office. Dempsey says it's not up to him to decide the fate of the elected officials.
"It's still under investigation. That's what the attorney general is doing. Really, I can't comment because I haven't seen the investigation, but I know it's working and it's not fast," said Dempsey.
"It was simple questions that he as a state representative should know, and probably does know. He just tipped toed around the question or chose not to answer the question," said Lonnie Watson, Idabel resident.
The sheriff has refused to resign.
Meanwhile, one commissioner has resigned and a jail administrator has been placed on paid administrative leave.
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation was asked by the state attorney general to investigate any criminal activity related to the comments made on March 6.