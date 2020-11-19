LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Republican Senator Jason Rapert and Rep. Mary Bentley filed a bill on Wednesday that would make abortion illegal in Arkansas except when the mother’s life is at stake.
If passed, the bill will generally prohibit abortion in Arkansas and give the U.S. Supreme Court an opportunity to overturn Roe v. Wade, Doe v. Bolton, Planned Parenthood v. Casey, and other pro-abortion decisions.
A conservative education and research organization, Family Council, showed support for the bill. President Jerry Cox released a statement saying, “Many people have been saying for almost fifty years that abortion should be illegal. The time has come for us to make it so. S.B. 6 will give the U.S. Supreme Court the opportunity to overturn Roe v. Wade. Family Council fully supports the passage of this good law. This is an opportunity for Arkansas to be a real leader in the effort to end abortion in America.”
Cox pointed out that public opinion polling shows Arkansans oppose abortion and that the organization will work to mobilize Arkansans to support S.B. 6.
In 2019, Rapert expressed his dismay with Judge Kristine Baker's ruling to halt multiple abortion provisions from going into law on July 24. He referred to the decision as a "crime against humanity."