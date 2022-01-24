LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — As the surge of Covid-19 continues to affect Arkansas' school districts, the statewide teacher's union is addressing staffing shortages and its effect on districts.
Carol Fleming, the president of the Arkansas Education Association, says the last few weeks have shown a new level of resilience from teachers. “Our educators have been showing up since day one, and they continue to show up. They’re tired," she adds.
According to a report from the Arkansas Department of Health, it shows there are more than 9,000 active Covid-19 cases among faculty and staff in public schools, causing staffing problems throughout many districts.
“There are shortages not only across our state but nationwide," said Fleming. She adds Teachers are taking on multiple roles just to fill in the gaps.
Through a survey of the union members, Fleming notes they want to see many changes including better communication between administration and its staff. “Administration needs to be listening. They know what’s best in their classroom. They know what’s best in their school environment," she said.
Fleming also hears concerns from their members on mental health for not only teachers but students as well. She just wants to see school administrations taking better care of their people.
“We have to put the health, welfare, and safety of our students and our educators first in any decisions that we happen to make whether it is for in-person learning or whether we are transitioning to the AMI days for virtual learning," said Fleming.
She hopes state dollars can be better utilized to provide more PPE and better ventilation in school buildings.