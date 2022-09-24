Stop the Violence rally calls for change in Texarkana

TEXARKANA, Ark. - Nearly a dozen families in Texarkana who have lost loved ones to gun violence came together Saturday evening to find solutions and save lives.
A large crowd gathered in Bramble Park for the "Stop the Violence" rally.
Organizer Shawntell Young started the annual community rally after losing her 18-year old daughter, Jaqualyn Paxton, to an act of senseless gun violence in 2019.
She's been working with about eight different families who have also lost loved ones to violence.
"It's to show the young people we can come out as a family, get together as one, and have fun. Different colors of people, all the animosity and beef we want it to stop," said Young.
Young says their main goal is to help prevent others from experiencing their same kind of pain.
The rally was organized for the whole community, but she is especially interested in seeing more young people take an interest in their organization.
"The theme was "Can We Talk." Let's talk. We don't want to lose our friends and cry about it later and say it was an accident I didn't mean to do it. Let's talk about temperament and just having common respect," said Young.
The rally included a meal and special guest speakers.
The group also marched around the park as a sign of unity, and to raise awareness for their mission to stop the violence.
Young also founded a scholarship program.
Students who apply are required to write an essay on the effects of gun violence in the community.
For more information on how you can help in their efforts to stop the violence, call 870-772-2851.