MAGNOLIA, Ark. - A Southern Arkansas University student was shot to death and another was wounded early Tuesday in a parking lot at the campus in Magnolia.
Lawmen were dispatched to the campus about 12:31 a.m. in response to a report that two people had been shot. One of the arriving officers found a person in one vehicle who appeared unresponsive and was soon determined to be dead.
The university confirmed the fatality in a message sent to the campus community but the victims have not been publicly identified.
“At this time, the University Police Department has secured the scene. The incident is under investigation, but we know one student was killed and another injured. We ask for your prayers for the families involved, and for our entire campus community.
“All necessary steps have been taken to secure the campus. Classes and late registration will continue as scheduled today,” the statement said.
SAU Police Chief Jeff Jester said that he would issue a statement later Tuesday with more information. SAU President Dr. Trey Berry was unavailable for comment.
Columbia County Coroner Randy Reed was on the scene early Tuesday.
Magnolia Police Department investigators and SAU officers combed the area around a small four-door, dark-colored sedan parked almost squarely in the center of the large parking lot across the street from the Reynolds Campus and Community Center. One shooting victim was inside the vehicle.
The second victim was taken to Magnolia Regional Medical Center.
Investigators took photographs and made notes at the shooting scene. An initial police line around the vehicle was soon enlarged to include the entire parking lot.
Due to the time of the incident, the parking lot was largely vacant except for a cluster of vehicles near North Washington Street, across the street from the Talley Hall residential dormitory.
Fall classes are scheduled to start at SAU on Tuesday morning.
SAU students, faculty and staff are advised to consult the university’s message system for additional information on how the shooting may affect Tuesday classes and other campus activities.
The shooting is believed to be the first on-campus homicide in the history of the 111-year-old university.
In Columbia County this year, there has been one murder-suicide and one justifiable homicide.
This is a developing story. See more details later at magnoliareporter.com .