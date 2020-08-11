MAGNOLIA, Ark. - Authorities have released the name of a Southern Arkansas University student was shot to death on campus early Tuesday.
Authorities were dispatched to the Donald W. Reynolds Campus Community Center just after 12:30 a.m. on a call that two people had been shot.
One of the arriving officers found Joshua Keshun Smith dead in a vehicle. Smith is a senior engineering physics major at SAU from Sparkman, Arkansas.
“At this time, the University Police Department has secured the scene. The incident is under investigation, but we know one student was killed and another injured. We ask for your prayers for the families involved, and for our entire campus community.
“All necessary steps have been taken to secure the campus. Classes and late registration will continue as scheduled today,” the statement said.
Magnolia Police Department investigators and SAU officers combed the area around a small four-door, dark-colored sedan parked almost squarely in the center of the large parking lot. One shooting victim was inside the vehicle.
The second victim was taken to Magnolia Regional Medical Center in stable condition.
Investigators took photographs and made notes at the shooting scene. An initial police line around the vehicle was soon enlarged to include the entire parking lot.
Due to the time of the incident, the parking lot was largely vacant except for a cluster of vehicles near North Washington Street, across the street from the Talley Hall residential dormitory.
Fall classes were scheduled to start at SAU on Tuesday morning.
SAU students, faculty and staff are advised to consult the university’s message system for additional information on how the shooting may affect Tuesday classes and other campus activities.
The shooting is believed to be the first on-campus homicide in the history of the 111-year-old university.
In Columbia County this year, there has been one murder-suicide and one justifiable homicide.
The magnoliareporter.com contributed to this story.