Suicide intervention training to be held in Texarkana

TEXARKANA, Texas - Research shows you're much more likely to encounter someone who needs suicide intervention than CPR.
That's why the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention is offering a free workshop in Texarkana this week.
Organizers say the training will equip people to understand the warning signs, when someone might be having suicidal thoughts, and then how to help.
Over the next two days, the Applied Suicide Intervention Skills Training will be held at the Collins Home in Texarkana.
The training is geared for everyone, organizers say you don't have to be a mental health professional to attend the training and be there for the people you love and care about most.
Tyler West with the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention Arkansas Chapter says during the COVID pandemic, many people felt isolated and were dealing with grief of the loss of a loved one.
"As we recover from that collectively. This is an opportunity to come together and really talk about something that often times we talk around and this week in Texarkana we're fortunate enough to have the opportunity to talk about this directly and together," West said.
West says there's no charge to attend the training thanks to funding provided by the Coronavirus Relief Bill that passed in 2020.
"We need to be proactive, not reactive when it comes to mental health crisis. We need to let our friends and our families, people that we love, know that we are there for them. We're not afraid to have this conversation. It might be tough. It might be uncomfortable, but we're not afraid of it," West said.
The workshop will be a two-day program. It will be held Thursday and Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., located at the Collins Home 1915 Olive Street, Texarkana, Texas.
If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide reach out to the National Hotline at 1-800-273-8255 or text TALK to 741741.