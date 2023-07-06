Summer LIHEAP cooling program to begin next week

TEXARKANA, Ark. - Are you needing help with summer cooling bills?
Assistance will soon be available for some Arkansas residents struggling with the high costs of utilities.
The Central Arkansas Development Council is expecting to provide summer utility assistance to about 25,000 applicants in their 19-county service area.
The non-profit's Texarkana office is located at 4415 Jefferson Avenue.
This summer, they'll be providing federally funded assistance in managing costs related to home energy bills and energy crisis.
The low income home energy assistance program or LIHEAP program doesn't cover 100 percent of utility costs, but the program manager says it can be a life-saving tool for eligible Arkansans.
Both regular and crisis assistance will be available.
"For a lot of these individuals, it's choices as to whether they're going to eat or if they're going to pay their electric or gas bill. That's why we're out doing it. It's to ease that energy burden on all the families and individuals in the state of Arkansas," said Todd Anderson, CADC Systems/Programs Manager.
The program starts on Monday, and will continue as long as funds are available.
For more information about the program or eligibility guidelines, go to cadc.com/utility-assistance.