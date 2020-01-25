TEXARKANA, Texas - Texarkana, Texas police have arrested a man in connection to an assault on Peach Street.
Officers arrested Dontavious Haney,19, Friday. Police say Haney attacked his girlfriend. It happened around 9:30 a.m. on the 1600 block of Peach Street. Police found Haney attempting to preform CPR on his unconscious 21 year old girlfriend.
The initial investigation revealed that Haney and the victim had been involved in an extended argument that morning. Police determined at some point, the victim reportedly slapped Haney’s phone out of his hands and he then struck her in the face with his fist. She collapsed shortly after. Haney called 911 when he realized that she was not breathing.
The victim was transported to Wadley Regional Medical Center, where it was determined that she sustained life-threatening injuries pertaining to damage to her brain. She is currently listed as being in critical condition.
Haney was arrested at the scene and transported to the Bi-State Jail. Charged with Aggravated Assault Causing Serious Bodily Injury, he is being held on a $100,000 bond.