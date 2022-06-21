TEXARKANA, Ark. – The Texarkana Ark. police arrested Trenkale Brunson, 29, of Texarkana, Ark. Monday night around 8:30 on outstanding warrants for three felony charges.
The charges include murder in the first-degree, possession of a firearm by certain persons and unlawful discharge of a firearm from a vehicle.
Police said the warrants resulted from Brunson being a suspect in the deadly shooting of a 37-year-old man also from Texarkana, whose car crashed into a house on the 300 block of Martin Luther King earlier on Monday.
Brunson is currently booked into the Miller County Jail awaiting a court appearance.